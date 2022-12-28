Time for new investors to take an old approach

Burnt by big tech, let down by meme stocks and left shivering in the depths of the crypto winter: many new investors, particularly young people, are now sitting on sizeable losses. Losing money should not mean losing faith in investing. It should mean turning to steadier and more proven, if less flash and get-rich-quick, investment strategies. Anyone who bought the pandemic dip could be forgiven for thinking investing was easy. Rising inflation and interest rates have since spoiled the party....
