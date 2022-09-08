Threat of hard landing hangs over soaring shipping industry

Sep 8, 2022 / 11:39 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Image source: PTI/Representative)

In just three years, the container shipping industry will have made as much money as the entire previous six decades. Propelled by soaring demand following the pandemic, shipping groups have enjoyed a level of profitability that few in the notoriously volatile sector could have dreamt of. Container shipping groups from Mediterranean Shipping Company and AP Møller Maersk to CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have experienced a “once in a lifetime” market boom. “Earning the money they have done in the past two years...