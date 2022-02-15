This trading strategy works well for navigating volatility in cryptocurrencies

Representative image

Murtaza Merchant When people talk about cryptocurrencies, more often than not, they are referring to Bitcoin (BTC) and its extravagant price rise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having almost doubled in value in 2021 alone, this popular cryptocurrency lost all gains in the first month of the new year and, unsurprisingly, invited the wrath of crypto skeptics again. However, for those with hindsight and a tenacious investing attitude, BTC’s journey from its launch in 2009 to the current...