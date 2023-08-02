There's some good news. Credit growth is casting its net wide

while the share of loans outstanding to the sectors such as agriculture, industry and services has gone up, a large part of the incremental lending has also been to the financial sector

One of the clearest indicators of a strong economy is good credit growth. As on July 14, 2023, non-food credit is up 20.4 percent from a year ago. Perhaps more important is the composition of that growth. If it is only gold loans, for example, it could well be a symptom of distress rather than of a strong economy. The good news is that not only has the rate of growth of non-food credit increased, but credit growth has broadened...