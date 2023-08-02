English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    There's some good news. Credit growth is casting its net wide

    The star of the show this fiscal year has been the services sector. Loans outstanding to the services sector showed a growth of a mere 1.8 percent in the first quarter of FY23, compared to 7.7 percent in Q1 of the current fiscal year

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    August 02, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST
    There's some good news. Credit growth is casting its net wide

    while the share of loans outstanding to the sectors such as agriculture, industry and services has gone up, a large part of the incremental lending has also been to the financial sector

    One of the clearest indicators of a strong economy is good credit growth. As on July 14, 2023, non-food credit is up 20.4 percent from a year ago. Perhaps more important is the composition of that growth. If it is only gold loans, for example, it could well be a symptom of distress rather than of a strong economy. The good news is that not only has the rate of growth of non-food credit increased, but credit growth has broadened...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Maruti Suzuki’s surprising U-turn   

      Aug 1, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian manufacturing a star performer, safeguard your business from GST frauds,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers