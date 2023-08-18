There’s a war below the sea over submarine cables

India’s location between the Middle East and Southeast Asia makes it the ideal landing point for cables

Highlights: China aims to control 60 precent of the global optic fibre market by 2025 TRAI estimates international bandwidth will double every two years due to cloud services US has shunted Chinese companies out of contracts to build massive undersea cables India’s location between the Middle East and Southeast Asia makes it the ideal landing point for cables Financing undersea cable laying is not a challenge for India with private sector eager to participate There’s a quietly underplayed battle brewing under the sea. The opponents...