    There is no wage-price spiral in India

    Real rural wage growth has been very low, sometimes negative, in the last eight years

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 27, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    There is no wage-price spiral in India

    Source: Reuters

    At the last Monetary Committee Policy meeting, Ashima Goyal pointed out the relationship between rural wages and high inflation in India. Inflation becomes broad-based only when it results in a wage-price spiral. She said, 'True second round effects require wages to rise. And since in India the majority still lives in rural areas, rural wages must rise.' She also added that during the last episode of high inflation, during 2007-11, real rural wage growth became sharply positive.

