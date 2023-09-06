English
    There is a new monster in town, and it's called a Bear

    It will be foolhardy to bet that markets will always be north bound, especially as global instability intensifies due to accelerating interactions between an increasing number of variables and imponderables, something that economic historian Adam Tooze calls a “polycrisis”

    Rajrishi Singhal
    September 06, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
    It is well established (both in theory and practice) that capital markets need heterogeneous actors (read both bulls and bears) with differing time horizons and divergent investment objectives to achieve efficient price discovery

    Highlights Short sellers have been unpopular and even loathed by investors in the market Calls to ban short sellers or bears have been made time and again Markets cannot be unidirectional, and bears perform an important function In the 1992 securities scam, the bear cartel of BSE thwarted Harshad Mehta’s attempt to wriggle out of the hole he was in Doubts about good times enable pinpoint impending bad times  Bears are reviled beasts in today’s India and short selling is considered an unpatriotic activity, inviting...

