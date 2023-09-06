There is a new monster in town, and it's called a Bear

It is well established (both in theory and practice) that capital markets need heterogeneous actors (read both bulls and bears) with differing time horizons and divergent investment objectives to achieve efficient price discovery

Short sellers have been unpopular and even loathed by investors in the market Calls to ban short sellers or bears have been made time and again Markets cannot be unidirectional, and bears perform an important function In the 1992 securities scam, the bear cartel of BSE thwarted Harshad Mehta's attempt to wriggle out of the hole he was in Doubts about good times enable pinpoint impending bad times Bears are reviled beasts in today's India and short selling is considered an unpatriotic activity, inviting...