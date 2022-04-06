The worry line for bond market runs deep. What’s hurting?

The Global Growth Framework Unsustainability The defining feature of the last two years for global macro was that growth recovery has been driven by developed markets (DMs). This in turn has been fuelled by unsustainably large fiscal expansion backed by aggressive central bank easing. The most notable, as also the most material, example of this has been the US, but also to a very large extent Europe. These are economies that otherwise have had trend rates of growth of under...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank is an idea whose time had come
Apr 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A stock not to miss, RBI’s litmus test, life after K-shaped recovery, Sri Lanka on the brink, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers