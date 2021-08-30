The way to turbocharge electric mobility

As India revs up to put electric mobility on the growth highway, the central government is waking up to the reality that, without a robust charging infrastructure, the dream journey of green transportation may badly skid midway. According to Union heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, the government is working on establishing charging infrastructure across the country in order to hasten the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Various ministries and government departments are collaborating to set up the charging infrastructure on...