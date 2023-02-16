The US plan to become the world’s cleantech superpower

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:15 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The US has adopted a geopolitical strategy to compete with China in a new clean energy race. (Representative image)

Derek Brower and Amanda Chu in New York In a huge hangar in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, welders are aiming blazing torches at sheets of aluminium. The hulls of three new ships, each about 27-metres long, are taking shape. The first will hit the water sometime in the spring, ferrying workers to service wind turbines off the New England coast. The US barely has an offshore wind sector for these vessels to service. But as the Biden administration accelerates a plan...