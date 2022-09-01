The US Fed’s Quantitative Tightening programme is all set to accelerate from September

The Fed now has various emergency facilities in place that may help to stave off a repeat of the 2019 market disruption. (File image)

Central bankers face a more challenging economic landscape than they have experienced in decades and will find it harder to root out high inflation while keeping the economic impulses from stalling. One more challenge that the US Federal Reserve faces starting September 1, is the increase in its monthly level of Quantitative Tightening from USD 47.5 billion to USD 95 billion. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in May 2022 decided to launch QT 2.0 at USD 47.5 billion per month,...