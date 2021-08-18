The uncertain lessons of COVID: preparing for the next pandemic

Aug 18, 2021 / 11:46 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Hannah Kuchler in London Richard Hatchett is, in his own words, one of the few people who have “made a career out of worrying about pandemics”. After the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, the expert in responding to epidemics who was then a White House staffer, helped the US government establish pharmaceutical factories ready to be switched on to defend against a future health threat. But one of these facilities, run by Emergent BioSolutions, has become a liability in the COVID-19 pandemic....