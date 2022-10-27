English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The UK’s share of the world economy has been steadily shrinking

    India’s share of the world economy, in PPP terms, exceeded the UK’s share as far back as 1993 

    Manas Chakravarty
    October 27, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    The UK’s share of the world economy has been steadily shrinking

    Inflation in the UK has jumped back above 10 percent in September on rampant food prices. (Representational image)

    Rishi Sunak becoming the UK prime minister has led to much celebration in India, with many pointing to the irony of a brown-skinned Hindu from a former colony getting the top job. Some have even called it karma. But perhaps the time to celebrate was way back in 1993, when the Indian economy, in terms of Purchasing Power Parity, which adjusts for the differing price levels among the economies being compared, became larger than the UK economy. The accompanying chart,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's moving markets? It’s politics, baby!

      Oct 25, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economies of the US, UK, Eurozone shrinks further, time to internationalise the rupee, China now run by Xi Jinping loyalists, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers