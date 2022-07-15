English
    The Uber saga: The corrosive powers of maverick founders

    The likes of Travis Kalanick, Adam Neumann and Elon Musk don’t look back, even if it is to consider the consequences of the actions they have initiated

    Sundeep Khanna
    July 15, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
    The Uber saga: The corrosive powers of maverick founders

    Before Kalanick was finally forced out, Uber lost $2.8 billion in 2016 to add to the slew of other regulatory issues it faced. (Image: Reuters)

    The depth of the rot at Uber that the investigations by The Guardian reveal is frightening. The documents expose how a well-funded startup bent every rule in the book to serve its ends over the five-year period between 2012 and 2017 when the company was run by its co-founder Travis Kalanick. Uber’s defense, that these mistakes happened in an earlier regime under the stewardship of Travis Kalanick, is both weak and self-serving. Sure, Kalanick was forced to step down from...

