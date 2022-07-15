The Uber saga: The corrosive powers of maverick founders

Before Kalanick was finally forced out, Uber lost $2.8 billion in 2016 to add to the slew of other regulatory issues it faced. (Image: Reuters)

The depth of the rot at Uber that the investigations by The Guardian reveal is frightening. The documents expose how a well-funded startup bent every rule in the book to serve its ends over the five-year period between 2012 and 2017 when the company was run by its co-founder Travis Kalanick. Uber’s defense, that these mistakes happened in an earlier regime under the stewardship of Travis Kalanick, is both weak and self-serving. Sure, Kalanick was forced to step down from...