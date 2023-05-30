The tussle between MNC parent and minority shareholders is not new

The tug-of-war between the parent and minority shareholders is an ongoing issue in India and has been more pronounced in recent years in the capital goods segment.

Highlights Bosch Ltd has sold its digital mobility business which has strong potential ahead Sale of LVM business by Siemens Ltd is at “unfair” valuations Such seemingly sudden deals are planned to accommodate the group’s new vision Consolidating business segments allows for optimal technology transfer However, bearing minority interests in mind through good valuations and profit distribution is needed Last week, a couple of multinational companies (MNC) in India announced the transfer of some of their businesses to their respective parent companies, in what is...