The three questions that investors should track in this news-filled week

The Fed’s data dependent decision on July 26th has a lot of data on both sides of its mandate of optimal employment and price/inflation control

This will be a very news-heavy week for investors, with US Fed, ECB and BOJ policy meetings, the Chinese Politburo meet, corporate earnings reports throughout the week, a US GDP report on Thursday and inflation numbers on Friday in the form of the US personal consumption deflators. However, markets will be most focused on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting. Of the myriad CPI, PMI, consumer and business sentiment, as well as GDP outlook announcements, answers to three key questions will...