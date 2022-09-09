The tech slowdown starts to bite

Sep 9, 2022 / 10:51 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Over the past two weeks, a number of software and hardware companies have provided further evidence that big IT buyers have been getting more cautious

Richard Waters The dog days of August were a tough time for Wall Street’s tech optimists. Signs of a tech slowdown seemed to spread inexorably into many more corners of the tech world. Now, with the all-important fourth quarter looming — a period when IT spending is typically at its strongest — a nail-biting end to the year is in store. As the summer began, there was still reason to hope that the effects of high inflation and economic uncertainty would...