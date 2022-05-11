The sun starts to set on Wild West days of crypto

May 11, 2022 / 01:21 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

A Bitcoin logo sign outside a cryptocurrency exchange kiosk in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Both tech stocks and Bitcoin have notched big swings this year as the Federal Reserve becomes less accommodative as part of its fight to combat inflation. Photographer: Erhan Demirtas/Bloomberg

Eva Szalay in London Even as cryptocurrencies have become more widely accepted as an asset class, they have struggled to throw off their reputation of inhabiting a digital “Wild West” — a place where law and regulation rarely apply. There are signs, though, that the lawless days of cryptocurrencies are coming to an end. And, as a result, companies marketing crypto assets — as well as digital services providers — are scrambling to avoid being taken to task by new regulatory...