The sceptical case on generative AI

Some AI models operate as probabilistic machines, predicting answers from patterns of data rather than exhibiting reasoning.

John Thornhill Even by the breathless standards of previous technology hype cycles, the generative artificial intelligence enthusiasts have been hyperventilating hard. Trillion-dollar companies, including Alphabet and Microsoft, declare that AI is the new electricity or fire and are re-engineering their entire businesses around it. Never knowingly outhyped, venture capital investors have been pumping money into the sector, too. Fifty of the most promising generative AI start-ups, identified by CB Insights, have raised more than $19bn in funding since 2019. Of these,...