The real reason why most super apps are not super great

For one thing, Big Tech’s rush to create one-stop shops on your phone’s home screen is annoying for the user

Financial Times
Aug 25, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
The real reason why most super apps are not super great

Tim Bradshaw The most valuable real estate in the world is not in Hong Kong, Manhattan, Knightsbridge or Monaco. It’s in your pocket. Your smartphone’s home screen has space for about 30 apps, depending on the display size. There are more than two million apps in Apple’s App Store and nearly 3.5 million on Google Play vying for those slots. The prize for landing one is huge: according to App Annie, a market data company, consumers spent $143bn on apps last year,...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers