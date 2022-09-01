English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The new importance of being Iran 

    Iran holds nearly 18 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves—the world’s second-largest cache after Russia

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    September 01, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
    The new importance of being Iran 

    (Representative image) natural gas reserves could be quietly tied together with Russia’s in a way that could give it considerable clout, sanctions or not

    Soon after he’d assumed office, Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi told the media, on August 29, his country would not revive the nuclear deal aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) unless the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), dropped its probe into the nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites. Raisi’s statement was categorical. “Without the settlement of the safeguards issue, speaking about an agreement has no meaning,” he said. Seven months ago, Raisi’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers