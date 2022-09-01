The new importance of being Iran 

(Representative image) natural gas reserves could be quietly tied together with Russia’s in a way that could give it considerable clout, sanctions or not

Soon after he’d assumed office, Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi told the media, on August 29, his country would not revive the nuclear deal aka the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) unless the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), dropped its probe into the nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites. Raisi’s statement was categorical. “Without the settlement of the safeguards issue, speaking about an agreement has no meaning,” he said. Seven months ago, Raisi’s...