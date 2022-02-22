The metaverse is evolving – thanks to NFTs and crypto

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The metaverse — representing a parallel virtual world separate from our physical existence — has been around for decades. Gamers from early 2000s have lived in a metaverse building cities, fighting crime and creating new worlds. They are our earliest explorers paving the way for a future that is still undecipherable. So what has changed? Why is this narrative gaining importance of late? How do NFTs and various cryptocurrencies contribute to this growing idea? Is gaming the ultimate representation...