The mantra to boost exports – globalise to localise

Highlights: NITI Aayog’s export preparedness index ranks states on policy, business and export ecosystem, and export performance Government wants index to be a criteria for healthy competition among states States must identify gaps that can be filled in order to boost exports ICRIER study states that PLI schemes must do away with local procurement requirements Export policies of China, Vietnam have been successful in boosting their shipments NITI Aayog’s export preparedness index whose third edition is out identifies the front runners, and by default...