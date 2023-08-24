The local government debt that threatens China’s economy

Aug 24, 2023 / 11:59 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Beijing has decided to send teams of officials from the central bank, finance ministry and securities watchdog to more than 10 of the financially weakest provinces to scrutinise their books and find ways to cut their debts

Cheng Leng and Andy Lin in Hong Kong Once known as one of China’s most impoverished provinces, the mountainous region of Guizhou has over the past decade become famous for a different reason: it is home to some of the world’s tallest bridges. From the 565-metre-high Duge Beipan river bridge that links Guizhou and neighbouring province Yunnan to the 332-metre-high Pingtang bridge that spans the Caodu river canyon, Guizhou’s investment in infrastructure has helped lift the province out of poverty, earning...