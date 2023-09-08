The IT sector is on a roll, but what about valuations?

In this article, we revisit the Indian IT sector’s journey and draw inferences on what the future could hold for the sector.

The Indian IT sector has been through a tumultuous ride in recent years. After a post-pandemic rally, the sector went through a series of reality checks, characterized by layoffs and slow growth. It was only around three months ago that the sector started showing signs of emerging green shoots, and that’s when we had highlighted the sector as an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. In the time since then, the IT sector has risen to the occasion and significantly...