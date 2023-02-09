What's the importance of vegetable prices in India's monetary policy? A lot

Sun-dried vegetables, locally known as Hokh Syuen, at a market in downtown Srinagar. Heavy snow during Chilai Kalan - the 40 harshest days of winter in Jammu and Kashmir - cuts the Valley off, and people consume sun-dried vegetables as fresh produce stores dwindle. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

The Monetary Policy Committee at its meeting on Wednesday said, "The easing of inflation in the last two months was driven by strong deflation in vegetables, which may dissipate with the summer season uptick. Headline inflation excluding vegetables has been rising well above the upper tolerance band and may remain elevated, especially with high core inflation pressures. Inflation, therefore, remains a major risk to the outlook." The accompanying chart shows that Consumer Price Inflation excluding vegetables was as high...