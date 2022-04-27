The implications of India’s top heavy economic recovery

Workers load sacks of cement onto trucks parked at a rail yard on the outskirts of Patna, Bihar, India, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

The uneven pace of recovery among the three different economic agents – corporates, government and households – is a well-accepted fact in the post-COVID era across the world, including India. The so-called K-shaped recovery is also prevalent within each of these economic groups. In a recently published three-part research series by Motilal Oswal Research, I highlighted the different recoveries witnessed by the segments within each of these groups. In the corporate sector, although the listed companies have come out stronger from...