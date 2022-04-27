English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The implications of India’s top heavy economic recovery

    India’s economic recovery has been K-shaped, with the listed corporate sector, central government and rich households doing well while state governments, unlisted corporates and the poor lagging

    Nikhil Gupta
    April 27, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    The implications of India’s top heavy economic recovery

    Workers load sacks of cement onto trucks parked at a rail yard on the outskirts of Patna, Bihar, India, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

    The uneven pace of recovery among the three different economic agents – corporates, government and households – is a well-accepted fact in the post-COVID era across the world, including India. The so-called K-shaped recovery is also prevalent within each of these economic groups. In a recently published three-part research series by Motilal Oswal Research, I highlighted the different recoveries witnessed by the segments within each of these groups. In the corporate sector, although the listed companies have come out stronger from...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Commodities may go through the wringer on China lockdown fears

      Apr 26, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A ‘sporty’ IPO, defence stocks pack a punch, Guruspeak and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers