The Green Pivot | Renewable Energy: The government aims to solve grid storage issues with funding support

The real problem has been reliable and large-scale grid storage solutions. Renewable power generation by solar, wind or hydro tends to fluctuate a lot depending on weather conditions.

As India’s renewable power generation capacities expand rapidly, the government is trying to see what can be done to fix the second part of the green power equation –proper grid storage solution/s. The government has set itself a 50 percent cumulative electric power generation target by 2030. Solar, wind and hydroelectric power generation capacities are coming up satisfactorily across the country. The real problem has been reliable and large-scale grid storage solutions. Renewable power generation by solar, wind or hydro...