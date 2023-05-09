The Green Pivot: Indian banks aren’t doing enough green financing, quite the opposite

Major central banks have incorporated climate change as a variable to monitor. After all, the impact of climate change is eventually economic as freak weather patterns affect output and prices of commodities.

Highlights: India’s green finance needs are estimated to be 5-6 percent of its gross domestic product Banks’ exposure to utilities, metal industries and transport (fossil fuel users) is high, based on the KLEMS data Growth in bank credit to so-called green companies has grown faster than credit to traditional sectors recently Bad loan ratios for loans to green industries has been rising for banks Regulators must prescribe clear rules for green financing that requires greater disclosures from banks Globally, climate change is increasingly featuring as...