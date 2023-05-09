English
    The Green Pivot: Indian banks aren’t doing enough green financing, quite the opposite

    Bank credit to green industries has been growing faster than loan off take to traditional sectors in recent times. But lenders are far from being big financiers of green projects

    Aparna Iyer
    May 09, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST
    The Green Pivot: Indian banks aren’t doing enough green financing, quite the opposite

    Major central banks have incorporated climate change as a variable to monitor. After all, the impact of climate change is eventually economic as freak weather patterns affect output and prices of commodities.

    Highlights:  India's green finance needs are estimated to be 5-6 percent of its gross domestic product  Banks' exposure to utilities, metal industries and transport (fossil fuel users) is high, based on the KLEMS data  Growth in bank credit to so-called green companies has grown faster than credit to traditional sectors recently  Bad loan ratios for loans to green industries has been rising for banks  Regulators must prescribe clear rules for green financing that requires greater disclosures from banks

