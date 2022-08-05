English
    The Green Pivot: Can India meet even its revised climate change targets?

    The reduced targets are not a cop out on COP26. Rather, they are a more realistic evaluation of what the country can actually achieve by 2030, which is just seven and half years away 

    R Srinivasan
    August 05, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    Commuters drive through heavy smog at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. A thick haze engulfed the national capital today as the air quality remained in the "severe" category and authorities expressed concern that light rainfall the city may worsen the pollution levels (Image:PTI)

    The Union Cabinet appears to have ratified a more nuanced version of the commitments it made towards its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is the country’s commitments to cut carbon emissions in order to meet the global goal of limiting average temperatures rising not more than 2 degrees Celsius above those prevailing in the pre-industrial era. According to the updated NDC, announced earlier this week, India is now committing to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per...

