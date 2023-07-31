The government hurdle to government statistics

The issue has primarily been the government’s reluctance to accept anything that will show its economic performance in less than the most glowing terms. (Representative image)

Economists critical of the Indian government’s performance have often pointed to issues about its official statistics. They have accused it of massaging data to present a better picture – or hiding inconvenient data. This is entirely expected. But when the government’s own economists start criticising the functioning and data presented by the Central Statistical Organisation, it signals that the government’s statistical apparatus needs an urgent overhaul. At least three members of the government’s Economic Advisory Council – Bibek Debroy,...