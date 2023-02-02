English
    The financial sector doesn’t fit the Budget 2023 jigsaw

    While the government is making enabling amendments to sell loss-making banks and is, thus, not providing any fresh recapitalisation funds, it is oddly not accounting for their sale in its receipt budget 

    Rajrishi Singhal
    February 02, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    The financial sector doesn’t fit the Budget 2023 jigsaw

    The budget of 2023 is notable in not only what it gives to the citizens but also what it can take from investors. (Representative image)

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered a pitch-perfect pre-election Budget, where eloquence met candour, where grandiose statements were leavened with minutiae and grand-standing was tempered by some grubby give-and-take. As expected, and as the end-of-day market decline attested, BudgetFY24 fell short of expectations. Apart from singing paeans to the current government’s economic management and committing election-aligned expenditures, it came up with three headline-grabbing highlights: continuing the government’s emphasis on capital investment, kicking the fiscal prudence can down the road,...

