English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup | August 19, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Fed stares down markets

    The Fed is insisting, loudly and repeatedly, that it’s serious about raising interest rates

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 19, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    The Fed stares down markets

    Powell must make clear that even if the Fed pivots to smaller interest-rate increases in coming months, that does not necessarily indicate a lower peak 

    Ethan Wu The Fed-markets disconnect Here are some snippets from Federal Reserve officials’ speeches yesterday. Hard to scream much louder than this: [St Louis Fed president James] Bullard said he isn’t ready to say inflation has peaked and it remains important for the Fed to get its target rate to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent by year-end . . . He also said that he sees about an 18-month process of getting price pressures back to the Fed’s 2 per cent target “We...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | View from atop the 60K peak

      Aug 18, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Misuse of police, bright spots on recovery radar, the metal blues, green code for startups, politics behind freebie politics and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers