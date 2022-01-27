The Fed policy error that should worry investors

Jan 27, 2022 / 12:34 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

John Hussman The stock market has been jolted from its record highs in recent weeks, as investors who rely on low interest rates to “justify” steep valuations have been confronted with the prospect of tighter monetary policy. This might be a prelude to more turmoil. The US Federal Reserve appears to be walking a tightrope, with the potential for a policy error at each side. On one side, US consumer price inflation reached an annual rate of 7.1 per cent in December,...