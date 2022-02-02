The Fed is too late to remove the punchbowl

Feb 2, 2022 / 12:57 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Martin Wolf On November 22, US president Joe Biden renominated Jay Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Eight days later, Powell told Congress that it was “probably a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean”. The magic word he was about to retire was “transitory”. That incantation had permitted the Fed to persist with an extremely expansionary monetary policy during a strong recovery accompanied by soaring inflation. A cynic might think...