The end of a ‘Gilded Age’: China is bringing business to heel

Xi Jinping (in foreground)

Paul Mozur Chinese tech companies are reeling from regulation. Nervous creditors are hoping for a bailout for China’s largest developer. Growing numbers of executives are going to jail. An entire industry is shutting down. For China’s leader, Xi Jinping, it is all part of the plan. Under Xi, China is reshaping how business works and limiting executives’ power. Long in coming but rapid in execution, the policies are driven by a desire for state control and self-reliance as well as concerns about...