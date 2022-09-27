English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Is A Depreciating Currency Good For A Country? | MC Explains With Latha Venkatesh
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The end is not in sight

    What is happening to the pound, the krona, the krone, the yen and the euro, all at once? The Fed is

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 27, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    The end is not in sight

    Representative image

    Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Good morning. A week ago the 10-year US yield was under 3.5 per cent. Yesterday, it ran up 18 basis points to close just shy of 3.9 — while barely registering as a markets story. Other than that, everything is going great. Poundland In the last few days the financial press has been dominated by the collapse of the pound and the subsequent spike in UK short bond...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The case for a 50-bps rate hike

      Sep 26, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI's liquidity problem, Telecom draft bill needs rectification, plummeting Hang Seng raises China's concerns, India's road sector in quandary, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers