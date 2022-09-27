The end is not in sight

Sep 27, 2022 / 12:15 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Good morning. A week ago the 10-year US yield was under 3.5 per cent. Yesterday, it ran up 18 basis points to close just shy of 3.9 — while barely registering as a markets story. Other than that, everything is going great. Poundland In the last few days the financial press has been dominated by the collapse of the pound and the subsequent spike in UK short bond...