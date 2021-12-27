THE EASTERN WINDOW: Why India should join the West in boycotting Olympic Games in Beijing

Keiji Tanaka of Japan performs during the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP/PTI)

Four developed countries--the US, Canada, Britain and Australia-- have announced diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in China to mark their opposition to human rights abuses in the country’s Muslim dominated province of Xinjiang. The move comes amid desperate efforts by China to make a success of the Games in February. The boycott has highlighted the suppression of the Turkic speaking Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang, which borders Pakistan, more than ever. Recent reports suggest that the suppression of...