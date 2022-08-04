English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: The geopolitical impact of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

    For world politicians, the fear of a Chinese backlash for dealing with Taiwan has reduced. But businessmen fear disruption in the supplies of semiconductors from Taiwan and hundreds of other goods from China if a conflict breaks out

    Saibal Dasgupta
    August 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: The geopolitical impact of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

    The visit by Nancy Pelosi (left) has lowered the risk of doing business with Taiwan because the fear of Chinese reprisals has reduced. (Image: AP)

    For decades, most countries including the US and Germany feared a Chinese backlash if they tried to develop a relationship with Taiwan. That wall of fear has now been broken by Nancy Pelosi, an American leader who is not part of the Joe Biden administration and is not necessarily guided by the Pentagon. In a sense, Pelosi, the US House speaker, has crafted a shift in the US policy which is based on the “one-China” concept. Successive US presidents have...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Passive funds rule the chart for investors

      Aug 3, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Pelosi touches a raw nerve, Zomato Q1 scores big, how macros panned out this week, Mamata digs in her heels, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers