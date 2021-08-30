The Eastern Window: Many pieces in Afghan political puzzle

With Joe Biden warning of another attack in Afghanistan, his military’s drone bombing of Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) is expected to intensify in the coming days. Pentagon recently claimed it has killed two important IS-K leaders in recent drone attacks. The US action raises several important questions, one of which is whether it is right to blame ISIS entirely for the recent violence and distance the Taliban from it. (image) The picture is quite different. It is evident that the Taliban...