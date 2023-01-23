The Eastern Window: India uses 'Neighbourhood First' policy to regain influence in Indian Ocean area

India and China have been competing for influence in the Indian Ocean region for a long time, but the pace of competition has grown intense in recent years. (Representative Image)

Highlights: The focus of the visit was to regain influence in the Indian Ocean area. Investing in ‘Neighbourhood First’ is now an imperative and more than just a diplomatic tool. India is worried about the ‘India out’ campaign by the opposition in Maldives The pro-India Maldivian president faces a stiff challenge at the presidential election this September. India offered to guarantee Sri Lanka’s application for an IMF loan though China is dragging its feet. External affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visits to Maldives and Sri Lanka...