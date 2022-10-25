English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: Dear Leader Xi and his minions

    China is now run by a new set of leaders who are personally loyal to Xi Jinping, ending the Communist opposition to the personality cult system. Though the sliding economy is China’s biggest challenge, Xi remains obsessed with security threats coming from outside the country’s borders. What Xi’s attitude would do for investments and markets is clear from the 7.3 percent fall in the Hang Seng Enterprises Index on Monday, in the worst sell-off in decades

    Saibal Dasgupta
    October 25, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: Dear Leader Xi and his minions

    Xi owns China politically and legally ahead of starting his third term as president in March (File image: AP)

    Highlights Xi’s position as Supreme Leader is now unchallenged He has promoted the man who kept Shanghai locked down for two months He has sacked the reformers Xi’s priority is not the economy, but security All the appointees to the Politburo Standing Committee, the highest policy making body of the CPC, are Xi loyalists The market’s unhappiness with Xi’s policies is seen in the huge sell-off in the Hang Seng on Monday Any politician, diplomat, or businessman trying to understand today’s China must realize that Xi...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Samvat 2079 will be a year to remember 

      Oct 21, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers