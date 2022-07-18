The Eastern Window: Chinese real estate hits another hurdle as customers stop repayment

Representative image

In a rare show of defiance, vast numbers of home buyers have stopped repaying loans against mortgages. The Chinese authorities are worried about the contagion spreading to the entire financial system, as the campaign comes on top of the debt crisis in the property business, which contributes nearly 15% to China's GDP. China's $24 trillion real estate business is in the doldrums, as vast numbers of homebuyers are refusing to repay loans. Simultaneously, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has...