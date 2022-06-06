The crisis helped the US to band together with western nations that have a history of conflict with each other

Russia's continuing war against Ukraine has thrown up a question about whether China would invade Taiwan to realize its long ambition of reunification. US President Joe Biden has given substance to the speculation by saying his country will protect Taiwan in such an event. "If there is no rapprochement between Ukraine and Russia and sanctions are not sustained in many ways, then what signal does it send to China about attempting to take Taiwan by force," Biden said recently. "We...