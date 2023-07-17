The Eastern Window | Can the US isolate China in Southeast Asia?

China’s claims are seen as a serious territorial threat by seven of the ASEAN countries as they regard a portion of the sea waters as their own territories

Highlights ASEAN countries feel trapped amid rivalry between the US and China Southeast Asian countries see China’s claims over most of the South China Sea as a territorial threat The region became China’s biggest trade partner in 2022. China is also the biggest investor The US is trying to contain China’s influence through the Indo-Pacific framework of 14 countries including India The region’s countries are heavily dependent on US military umbrella to deal with China’s aggressiveness The Southeast Asian region comprising 10 countries that include...