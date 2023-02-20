The Eastern Window: Bankruptcy may weaken Pak-China link against India 

This cooling of the relationship between the two countries, and Pakistan’s financial inability to opt for an expensive war with India might affect their earlier strategy of keeping India on tenterhooks by working together at the military level (File image: Reuters)

Highlights Indian military commanders have planned for two and half front threat from China, Pakistan and terrorism for decades There is no sign they have planned for a scenario of bankruptcy in Pakistan and a weakening in the China-Pakistan relationship China took several months to agree to restructure its loans to Sri Lanka IMF has indicated it might ask Pakistan to restructure its foreign loans. China might not agree if Pakistan makes such a request Pakistan’s loan from China at $40 billion is much...