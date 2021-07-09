The digital divide is a huge setback to rural school education
Getting children back to school by vaccinating teachers should be a priority for the government, otherwise the future of underprivileged children is at risk
July 09, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
The economic loss inflicted on the nation by the pandemic is usually measured in terms of GDP which poses questions like: by how much has the economy contracted and what will be the average growth rate over the particular period after taking into account the contraction and the subsequent expansion.
But what is not measured right away and perhaps cannot be is how much of a long term loss will be inflicted on the economy by the setback that school...