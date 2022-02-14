The Chitra Ramkrishna case is a poor reflection on the Indian financial system

The rot in the Indian financial system has once again been exposed. Earlier, players such as Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh exploited the system from the outside, but the recent disclosure around former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna demonstrates how the system was being eaten from inside. Ramkrishna was a key person in a system that was put in place to replace the coterie of powerful brokers in BSE who were exposed in the Harshad Mehta’s scam. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) boosted of bringing...