The Budget through a Market lens

Ananya Roy Both major broad market indices – Sensex and Nifty-- have been trading near their lifetime highs ever since the election outcome awarded Modi a second term at the helm. Nifty currently trades at a lofty P/E of close to 30 times on trailing earnings, and at 18.5 times on a forward-looking basis. Deteriorating fundamentals Even for a glowing economy, this represents a cautious valuation level. The Indian economy has been anything but radiant of late – growth has slowed...