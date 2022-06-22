The big risk to equities now is earnings, not valuations

Jun 22, 2022 / 11:49 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Ian Harnett As global equities go deeper into bear market territory, it is important to recognise the unusual nature of this sell-off. The pain so far has come largely from a contraction on the valuation placed on the more expensive stocks and their earnings prospects. This means we have probably only seen the first phase of this bear market. With valuations having come down so far, the greatest risk to equities now comes from actual earnings falling short of current expectations. The...